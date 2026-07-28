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Maldini and Leonardo resign from Italian Football Federation roles, Sky Sport Italia says
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Maldini and Leonardo resign from Italian Football Federation roles, Sky Sport Italia says

Maldini and Leonardo resign from Italian Football Federation roles, Sky Sport Italia says

Paolo Maldini gestures outside the Armani/Teatro as designer Giorgio Armani lies in state, following his death at the age of 91, in Milan, Italy September 7, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

28 Jul 2026 01:49AM (Updated: 28 Jul 2026 02:03AM)
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July 27 : Paolo Maldini and Leonardo have decided to resign from their roles with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), Sky Sport Italia reported on Monday. 

The move comes days after both figures agreed to take on the roles as part of a major overhaul of the national team management.

Maldini was appointed technical director of the FIGC on July 11 to help rebuild the national side after they failed to qualify for a third successive World Cup.

He stepped down just 16 days later alongside Leonardo, the former Brazil international who had been brought in as his adviser.

The decision to step down comes shortly after former Italy international Andrea Pirlo said he was no longer a candidate to coach the Italian national side. His prospective appointment faced fierce opposition over his commercial ties to a Russian betting company.

Source: Reuters
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