Man arrested on suspicion of fraud after security operation disrupts European Championships

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Aug 16 : A man in his 30s was arrested and remains in custody on suspicion of fraud, West Midlands Police said on Sunday, after a security operation caused disruption at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham the previous evening.

British media reported that several athletes, including Britain's Amy Hunt, and thousands of spectators were delayed from leaving Alexander Stadium for more than an hour after an incident involving armed police on Saturday night.

The police said concerns were raised after a man was found with the wrong accreditation.

"As a precaution, security measures were put in place and transport for the Championship staff and athletes were suspended. This then led to delays to transport from the stadium for the wider public," the police added.

"We understand the concern this may have caused and can confirm there was no immediate risk to the public. As always, our priority is the safety of the public and we want to thank everyone for the patience."

Transport services returned to normal early on Sunday, organisers said in a statement.

"The safety and wellbeing of our spectators, athletes, workforce and the wider Championships' family will always be our first priority," the statement added.

Alexander Stadium was close to its 23,000 capacity for Saturday's evening session, which concluded with Britain winning gold in both the men's and women's 4x100 metres relays.

Organisers later announced the cancellation of six medal ceremonies scheduled to take place after the final event.

In a post on X, the championships apologised for significant delays affecting spectators leaving the venue and said buses and coaches would "gradually" resume departures.

Hunt and her teammates are due to compete in Sunday's mixed sprint relay, where she will attempt to win a record fourth gold medal at the championships.