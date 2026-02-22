Man City crank up pressure on Arsenal, Villa and Chelsea drop points

Feb 21 : Manchester City are now breathing down the necks of Premier League leaders Arsenal after a hard-fought 2-1 home win over Newcastle United reduced the gap to two points on Saturday.

Nico O'Reilly scored both City goals in the first half before a resolute defensive display after the break ensured Pep Guardiola's side bagged three vital points.

Aston Villa's faint title hopes suffered a blow though as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Leeds United and Chelsea's top-four ambitions were damaged when they dropped two points against relegation-bound Burnley.

Not long ago, with City dropping points, it seemed Arsenal had a vice-like grip on the title race.

But successive draws have opened the door ajar and City, while not the relentless force they were when reeling off four successive titles, are beginning to smell blood.

They came out determined to crank up the pressure on Arsenal and O'Reilly thumped home their opener in the 14th minute after a surging run and pass by Omar Marmoush.

Lewis Hall levelled soon after with a deflected shot but O'Reilly was in the right place again to head in Erling Haaland's cross in the 27th minute and it proved enough for a 17th successive home Premier League win against Newcastle.

City showed defensive grit after the break, with Haaland immense at both ends, as they held on for a win Guardiola described as 'massive' to move to 56 points.

Arsenal have 58 points also from 27 games and can ill afford to drop points at London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

"I won't say a statement win but it puts us in a really good position moving forward," City defender Marc Guehi said.

LATE ABRAHAM GOAL SLAVAGES POINT OR VILLA

Villa have 51 points from 27 after they needed a late goal by Tammy Abraham to earn a point at home to Leeds.

Anton Stach's stunning 31st-minute free kick past Emiliano Martinez looked like giving Leeds a vital victory at Villa Park but substitute Abraham scored from close range late on.

"Who knows what can happen?" said Abraham, who poked in from close range after an Ezri Konsa knockdown. "We are not too far from Arsenal who are at the top. Unfortunately today we didn't get the win but we just have to keep pushing."

Leeds are in 15th place after suffering only two defeats in their last 14 league games, six points above third-bottom West Ham United who drew 0-0 at home to Bournemouth.

Chelsea moved above Manchester United into fourth spot on goal difference but it felt like two points dropped for the second week running as they drew 1-1 with Burnley at home.

Joao Pedro put Chelsea ahead but the hosts were reduced to 10 men when Wesley Fofana received a second yellow card and Burnley equalised in stoppage time through Zian Flemming.

Chelsea have received a league-high six red cards this season and have lost 19 points from winning positions, with only relegation-threatened West Ham dropping more.

"I will never speak about anything that happened before me," Liam Rosenior, who replaced Enzo Maresca, said. "For me, we've set fire to four points in two games. It's not good enough."

Chelsea let slip a two-goal lead last week at home to Leeds.

MILNER SETS APPEARANCE RECORD

Brighton & Hove Albion's James Milner broke the Premier League appearance record in their 2-0 win at Brentford.

The 40-year-old former Manchester City and Liverpool player made his 654th appearance to go past Gareth Barry.

"It will be nice to stop talking about it!" said Milner, who made his Premier League debut as a 16-year-old for Leeds in 2002. "To pass the mark, it's obviously a big number, but it's not something I've really concentrated on.

"Anyone who knows me knows I'm all about the team."

West Ham had the opportunity to really put some pressure on Nottingham Forest and Spurs in the relegation battle, but played out a turgid draw with visiting Bournemouth. It was the sixth successive Premier League stalemate between the sides.

West Ham remained in 18th place, two points below Forest, who are immediately above the drop zone, and four behind Tottenham. Forest host Liverpool on Sunday.