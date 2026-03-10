Logo
Logo

Sport

Man City host Liverpool, Arsenal visit Southampton in FA Cup quarters
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Man City host Liverpool, Arsenal visit Southampton in FA Cup quarters

Man City host Liverpool, Arsenal visit Southampton in FA Cup quarters

General view of the FA Cup trophy on display inside the stadium before a match. Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - August 10, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville

10 Mar 2026 04:07AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

March 9 : Manchester City will welcome Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals, while Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to second-tier side Southampton following Monday’s draw.

Pep Guardiola's City secured their last-eight spot with a 3-1 victory at Newcastle United on Saturday, while Liverpool progressed with a 3-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

City have reached the quarter‑finals for the eighth consecutive season and remain on track ‌for a fourth successive FA Cup final appearance as they chase an elusive quadruple.

Record 14-times FA Cup winners Arsenal visit Southampton as Mikel Arteta’s side also bid for a quadruple having, like City, reached the League Cup final and Champions League last 16.

Third-tier strugglers Port Vale pulled off the shock of the fifth round on Sunday by beating Premier League visitors Sunderland 1-0 but face a big challenge at Chelsea, who put out hosts Wrexham in a 4-2 extra-time thriller on Saturday.

Leeds United will visit either West Ham United or Brentford who were playing later on Monday. 

Quarter-final draw:

Southampton v Arsenal

Chelsea v Port Vale

Manchester City v Liverpool

West Ham United/Brentford v Leeds United

Matches will take place over the weekend of April 4-5.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement