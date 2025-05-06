Logo
Sport

Man City, PSG to play in women's World Sevens series
Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Chelsea v Manchester City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 27, 2025 Manchester City players pose for a team group photo before the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

06 May 2025 11:29PM
Manchester City will play in the inaugural women's World Sevens Football (W7F) series in Portugal this month, the Women's Super League club said on Tuesday.

City, Paris St Germain, AS Roma and Sweden's FC Rosengard will join Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Ajax Amsterdam and Benfica in the seven-a-side tournament with a $5 million prize pool at stake.

"We've assembled a line-up that reflects some of the very best of women's football clubs renowned for their ambition, skill, and global fanbases," said W7F Head of Football Adrian Jacob.

The games will consist of two 15-minute halves, and extra time for tiebreakers.

"(It) is an exciting new competition for the women's game, and, as a club that continually looks to blaze the trail, we are proud to be part of this milestone moment from the beginning," said City Women Director of Football Therese Sjogran.

The tournament will take place from May 21-23 in Estoril.

Source: Reuters
