Man City sign Dutch midfielder Reijnders ahead of Club World Cup

Manchester City confirmed the signing of midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan on a five-year contract on Wednesday and said the Netherlands international will be available for this month's Club World Cup.

Financial details were not released but a City team source has put the transfer fee at 55 million euros ($62.85 million).

"City are one of the biggest teams in the world, with the best coach, world-class players and outstanding facilities. Under Pep Guardiola, City have won so many titles, and I want to help keep that going with a lot more success in the coming years," Reijnders said in a statement.

"It is also a dream come true to play in the Premier League. This league has seen many of the best Dutch players perform through the years and it's an inspiration to follow in their footsteps. "

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The 26-year-old, who has been capped 23 times, joined Milan in 2023 on a five-year contract before extending it until 2030 in March.

He made 104 appearances for the club in all competitions, winning the Italian Super Cup and was named Serie A's best midfielder last season.

"He arrives here with extensive top-level experience in Europe both at club level as well as on the international stage with the Netherlands," City's Director of Football Hugo Viana said.

Reijnders is City's fourth addition of the transfer window after left back Rayan Ait-Nouri, winger Rayan Cherki and goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

The expanded 32-team Club World Cup runs from June 14 to July 13 in the United States with $1 billion in prize money at stake.

($1 = 0.8751 euros)