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Man City smell blood but Arsenal must focus on 'monstrous' game, says Neville
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Man City smell blood but Arsenal must focus on 'monstrous' game, says Neville

Man City smell blood but Arsenal must focus on 'monstrous' game, says Neville
Soccer Football - Premier League - Luton Town v Everton - Kenilworth Road, Luton, Britain - May 3, 2024 TV pundit Gary Neville before the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Man City smell blood but Arsenal must focus on 'monstrous' game, says Neville
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - April 11, 2026 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Man City smell blood but Arsenal must focus on 'monstrous' game, says Neville
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Manchester City - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - April 12, 2026 Manchester City's Marc Guehi celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
13 Apr 2026 06:27PM (Updated: 13 Apr 2026 06:39PM)
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LONDON, April 13 : Arsenal must flip the narrative and win the Premier League title by beating Manchester City in Sunday's crunch clash at the Etihad Stadium, according to Gary Neville.

The multiple title winner with Manchester United said City would be smelling blood after taking advantage of Arsenal's home loss to Bournemouth on Saturday by thrashing Chelsea.

City are now six points behind Mikel Arteta's side with a game in hand and victory over Arsenal next weekend would make them favourites to snatch the title.

Arsenal's home defeat by Bournemouth, following on from defeat by City in the League Cup final and an FA Cup exit at second-tier Southampton has led to suggestions that the London club are beginning to crack under the pressure.

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"Arsenal have to concentrate on what they're going to do to Man City next Sunday," Neville told Sky Sports. "Arsenal can win the league next weekend - that won't be a popular narrative this week but that's the fact of it.

"Everyone is thinking City will get to within three points but if you're Arsenal you can win your first title in 22 years next week, that's how they should look at it.

"We've got an enormous game next weekend, a game that will define the Premier League season. Manchester City are smelling blood and have a free week to prepare for a monstrous clash."

TOUCHING DISTANCE

Arsenal have 70 points from 32 games with City on 64 from 31 and victory next Sunday would put them within touching distance of a first Premier League crown since 2004, having finished runners-up for the past three seasons.

It is 11 years since Arsenal last won at City in the Premier League although their last two visits have ended in draws. Worryingly though, City under Pep Guardiola have been almost unbeatable in April, winning 29 of their last 32 top-flight matches in the month with only one loss.

Should City win and then beat relegation-bound Burnley a few days later, they would likely move top of the table with five games left and the psychological effect on long-time leaders Arsenal could be huge.

Neville's former United teammate Wayne Rooney said Guardiola's past success in title run-ins could be the decisive factor.

"I think City will have the edge on that, just purely the manager and players they've got. They will be able to stay a little calmer than the Arsenal players," Rooney said on his BBC Sport podcast.

City will have a week to prepare while Arsenal face Portugal's Sporting in the Champions League on Wednesday, defending a 1-0 lead.

"It's important because we are six points behind them, if they beat us it's over, if we draw also," Guardiola said. "Now we prepare, relax, don't listen much. The team feels fresh, everyone is there."

Source: Reuters
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