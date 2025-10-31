Man City's Haaland fit, Rodri could also feature against Bournemouth

MANCHESTER, England :Manchester City's Erling Haaland is fit to feature at home to second-placed Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday, said manager Pep Guardiola, who added that midfielder Rodri could also return from injury to play.

Haaland, who leads the league with 11 goals through nine games, clattered into the post in the dying minutes of City's 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa last week, suffering what Guardiola called "a knock".

The 25-year-old Norway striker was among numerous regular starters who did not play in City's 3-1 win at Swansea City in League Cup fourth round on Wednesday.

Rodri has not played since suffering a hamstring injury at Brentford before the October international break, the latest setback in a return for the Spaniard since a major knee injury 13 months ago.

"I think he (Rodri) will be ready to help," Guardiola said on Friday. "I don't know if he will be able to play from the beginning, but hopefully he can be with us."

City sit fifth in the table, six points behind leaders Arsenal and two off Bournemouth, and need a response in their title quest.

Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth side arrive as an early-surprise package, unbeaten in eight league games for their best-ever top-flight start.

Guardiola praised Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, who is joint-second in the scoring table with Brentford's Igor Thiago on six goals each.

"It is not just this season, the way Bournemouth play suits him (Semenyo) perfectly. He is an extraordinary player," Guardiola said.

Sunday will also mark midfielder Phil Foden's 200th appearance for Manchester City.

"It has been an honour for me to see these 200 games and the impact he has made for us and the club of his heart," Guardiola said. "It is a good milestone, especially for his age (25)."

The City coach would not offer an opinion when asked whether Foden deserves an England recall when manager Thomas Tuchel announces his squad next week ahead of World Cup qualifying games against Serbia and Albania.

"That is a question for Thomas," Guardiola said. "He has to play as best as possible. English players are fantastic and in his position there are many. He has to play good every day and, after that, Thomas will decide the best for the national team."

England have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.