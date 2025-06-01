Man United agree deal for Wolves' Brazil forward Cunha

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, the two Premier League clubs said on Sunday, with the Brazil forward joining on a five-year contract.

United triggered the 26-year-old's release clause, which was worth around 62.5 million pounds ($84.12 million), a team source said. The Old Trafford club also have the option of extending his contract by a year.

Cunha has scored 33 times and provided 15 assists in 92 appearances for Wolves, with 15 of those goals coming in the Premier League this season. He becomes United's first summer igning.

"Manchester United has reached agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers for the signing of Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian forward's signing is subject to visa and registration," United said in a statement.

The transfer is a record sale for Wolves, eclipsing the 53 million pounds ($71.33 million) they received from Manchester City for midfielder Matheus Nunes in 2023.

"Everyone at Wolves would like to thank Matheus for his contributions in old gold and wish he and his family the best of luck for the future," the West Midlands club said.

Wolves had signed Cunha on an initial loan deal from Spanish side Atletico Madrid in December 2022 before signing him on a permanent four-year contract. In February, Cunha agreed a new deal to extend his stay at Molineux until 2029.

He started his senior career at Swiss club Sion before joining Germany's RB Leipzig in 2018 and then moving to German second-tier side Hertha BSC in 2020.

United finished 15th in the Premier League with 42 points.

($1 = 0.7430 pounds)