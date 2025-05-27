Man United do not need big squad without Champions League, says Amorim

Manchester United do not need a big squad without the Champions League, manager Ruben Amorim said on Tuesday, after the club failed to qualify for Europe's top club competition due to losing the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur last week.

United, who finished 15th in the Premier League after Sunday's 2-0 win over Aston Villa, travelled to Kuala Lumpur the next day, kicking off an Asia tour consisting of two friendlies.

Amorim's team, who face ASEAN All-Stars on Wednesday before playing Hong Kong on Friday, have travelled with a 32-man squad which features the majority of the first team, including Casemiro, Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes.

"We always prepare two plans. With and without the Champions League. Without the Champions League, we also don't need a big squad," Amorim told a press conference.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We can control the squad in a better way. Then we have a plan, that is to bring in some new players, but our big plan is to improve the team we have, to improve the academy."

Amorim, who has also taken several academy players on the tour, is confident his team are improving.

"It was the past, so it can be the future. It can't change much because of Financial Fair Play, we are not allowed to do much, even with the Champions League, so we are prepared," he said.

"It's important to stick together. We're going to struggle, it's not going to be everything right away, but I can see the team improving and that's the most important thing."