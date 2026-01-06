Man United fans torn over sacking of Amorim

MANCHESTER, England, Jan 5 : ‌Manchester United supporters had mixed feelings on Monday after the club fired Ruben Amorim, with some mentioning relief having grown weary of rigid tactics, strange team selections and confusing press conferences.

Others voiced anger over yet another managerial change in the club's more than decade-long attempt to find the right person to restore their team to the glory days they enjoyed under Alex Ferguson.

"A lot of fans are not happy with his substitutions," a supporter outside Old Trafford said on ‌Monday. "The actual team selection and his formation and the way he's been ‌speaking lately ... he's a very, very stubborn manager. And he will not take criticism. And it's either my way or, you know, no way."

Another fan suggested Amorim's defiant outburst after the team's 1-1 draw with Leeds United on Sunday was the final straw.

"That was the beginning of the end," the supporter said. "It isn't the United Way, if you know what I mean, to put your dirty laundry out for the media.

"I ‍don't know if he was like losing a bit of what he was trying to say in translation. But I think he was feeling the pressure. You could see it in him. And I think he wanted out, to be honest with you mate. I think it's time for Jose Mourinho to come back."

Another fan was ​frustrated by the managerial turnover. Portuguese ‌Amorim was the 10th United manager - either interim or permanent - since Ferguson retired in 2013.

"Yeah, not massively happy about it, to be honest," he said. "Regardless of what you think of Amorim ​as a person or professionally, I think if we just keep recycling managers over and over again, we're going ⁠to have the same result.

"I think (the club) should ‌have at least given him to the end of the season. I think we're never going to ​see progress if we don't stick with one manager and stick with that way of playing. So yeah, I'm not happy to see him gone."

One supporter pointed out the timing ‍of the sacking while United are missing several key players either to injury or international duty at the ⁠Africa Cup of Nations.

"He made progress," the fan said. "I've seen some good football and he had key players out. AFCON, Bruno Fernandes ​is out. But I think ‌the clash with the board, with (United's Director of Football) Jason Wilcox was the final straw ‍for ​him."