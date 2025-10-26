Man United see off Brighton, Sunderland stun Chelsea

MANCHESTER, England :Manchester United climbed into the Premier League's top four with a roller-coaster 4-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday as Sunderland moved second thanks to a shock 2-1 win at Chelsea.

United are beginning to show signs of consistency, with Matheus Cunha, Casemiro and a Bryan Mbeumo double helping them secure a third successive win.

Sunderland continued their strong return to England's top flight when they stunned Chelsea, and a last-gasp goal from Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes sealed a 2-1 victory over Fulham.

At Old Trafford, Cunha arrowed home a sublime 24th-minute strike into the bottom corner and Casemiro doubled the lead 10 minutes later with a deflected shot before Mbeumo's well-taken third put the hosts in complete command.

Danny Welbeck pulled one back for Brighton with a free kick, however, before Charalampos Kostoulas's stoppage-time header ensured a nervy finish.

With Brighton committing everyone forward in search of the equaliser, however, Mbeumo fired a fine strike into the roof of the net to confirm United's win.

"I enjoy it a lot here," Mbeumo told Sky Sports. "It hasn't been easy at the start. It's a new environment, a new expectation but I think with the link up with the team, everything is going the right way."

TALBI'S LATE SUNDERLAND WINNER

Sunderland shocked Chelsea when substitute Chemsdine Talbi curled in a winner deep into stoppage time.

The visitors had gone behind in the fourth minute when Alejandro Garnacho claimed his first goal for the London side, but the lead was cancelled out by Wilson Isidor in the 22nd minute.

The game appeared to be heading for a draw until Talbi collected a pass from fellow substitute Brian Brobbey and placed his low shot perfectly to grab his first goal for Sunderland.

"It's a good performance, especially after the early goal," Sunderland coach Regis Le Bris said. "We won three points. We are happy with the way we played. It is important to grab this opportunity when possible."

Chelsea's loss left them eighth in the table.

Newcastle were heading for a damaging draw before captain Guimaraes scored at the death. William Osula drove to the edge of the box, but his shot was parried into the path of Guimaraes and the Brazilian poked the ball home from close range.

Jacob Murphy had scored for the Magpies in the 18th minute, before Sasa Lukic levelled after halftime.

"Late goals don't just affect the game you've won, they affect mood and belief going forward," Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said.

"It can have a big knock-on effect. We've had heartbreak the other way. This felt like a massive moment for us. We found a way to win."

Newcastle climbed to 11th in the table and Fulham fell to 16th.

Champions Liverpool are away to Brentford in the late kickoff.