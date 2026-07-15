Logo
Logo

Sport

Man United sign Tielemans on five-year deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Man United sign Tielemans on five-year deal

Man United sign Tielemans on five-year deal
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Belgium v Senegal - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - July 1, 2026 Belgium's Youri Tielemans scores their third goal from the penalty spot IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Blake Dahlin
Man United sign Tielemans on five-year deal
Soccer Football - UEFA Europa League - Final - SC Freiburg v Aston Villa - Besiktas Park, Istanbul, Turkey - May 20, 2026 Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
15 Jul 2026 02:26AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

July 14 : Manchester United have signed midfielder Youri Tielemans from fellow Premier League side Aston Villa on a five-year contract, both clubs said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Belgium international has joined Michael Carrick's side for a fee of £35 million ($46.82 million), according to a team source.

Tielemans scored two goals and supplied seven assists in 35 appearances across all competitions last season, helping Villa secure the Europa League title.

"It's hard to describe just how proud I am to join Manchester United," Tielemans said in a statement.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"Signing for such a special club feels incredible. It is the culmination of years of dedication since I first fell in love with football."

Tielemans joined Villa in 2023 after a successful spell at Leicester City, where he made 195 appearances.

At international level, Tielemans has been a key figure for Belgium, captaining his side to the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup before they were knocked out by Spain.

($1 = 0.7476 pounds)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement