Man United's Fernandes and the art of the assist as record beckons

MANCHESTER, England, May 1 : Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has never fitted neatly into the idea of a "system" player.

He bends systems to his will, imposes himself on games and, increasingly, is cementing his place in Premier League history.

One assist away from the single-season record shared by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne, with four games to go, Fernandes could reach that milestone on Sunday against Liverpool with a familiar mix of urgency, edge and invention.

What sets the Portugal international apart is not simply the volume of chances he creates but the way he creates them. His passing is ambitious, often risky, sometimes infuriating for critics who focus on lost balls rather than decisive ones.

Yet that willingness to gamble is central to his value.

Fernandes scans early and releases the ball forward before defences are set, turning half spaces into opportunities with disguised passes, clipped crosses and threaded through-balls that reward movement and courage from teammates.

The playmaker, who United teammate Casemiro has described as the "heartbeat" of the side, is having the best season of his career, and the club's interim boss Michael Carrick believes he should be rewarded with the league's Player of the Year award.

"Hopefully he does (win it)," Carrick said after Monday's 2-1 win over Brentford. "He deserves it for the impact he has had and the moments he's created, whether it's creating or scoring or having other influence within the group. He's had a big season."

Fernandes is not a classic number 10 floating above the game. He works furiously without the ball, presses aggressively and repeatedly drops deep to collect possession when United struggle to progress play.

That blend of high-wire creativity and relentless workload has made him indispensable through managerial changes and fluctuating form around him. Even when United have looked disjointed, the 31-year-old has continued to produce.

FERNANDES DEMANDS STANDARDS

Leadership is another under appreciated part of his game. Since taking on the captaincy, Fernandes has carried responsibility visibly and vocally, demanding standards and refusing anonymity.

He plays with emotion close to the surface, arguing with referees one moment, sprinting back to cover full-backs the next. It is messy but authentic, and teammates appear to feed off his intensity.

This season, those qualities have been sharpened rather than blunted. Freed to operate higher and given license to roam with Carrick at the helm, Fernandes has turned United's attack into something more fluid and unpredictable.

His assists have come from everywhere: set-pieces swung with precision, cutbacks from wide areas, early balls slid between centre-backs. The variety underlines a football brain constantly searching for solutions.

Comparisons with Frenchman Henry, who had 20 assists for Arsenal in the 2002-3 season, and Belgian De Bruyne, who achieved the feat with Manchester City in 2019-20, underline the significance of his achievement. Those records were set in dominant sides stocked with attacking riches.

Fernandes' pursuit has come in a team still rebuilding and rebounding from former manager Ruben Amorim's roller-coaster tenure, often reliant on moments rather than control.

That context matters when judging his impact. Records, though, are rarely what drives Fernandes, who has nine more assists than his nearest rival - City's Rayan Cherki.

While he is still a long way short of the league's all-time assists record — 162 set by former Manchester United great Ryan Giggs — Fernandes continues to climb the club's own rankings.

The midfielder has now supplied 70 assists in seven seasons at Old Trafford and in this campaign moved past David Beckham's long-standing club record for a single Premier League season, eclipsing the 15 assists Beckham recorded in 1999-2000.