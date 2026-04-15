Logo
Logo

Sport

Man United's Maguire to miss Chelsea trip after one-match ban for misconduct
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Man United's Maguire to miss Chelsea trip after one-match ban for misconduct

Man United's Maguire to miss Chelsea trip after one-match ban for misconduct

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Manchester United - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - February 23, 2026 Manchester United's Harry Maguire applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

15 Apr 2026 11:27PM (Updated: 15 Apr 2026 11:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

April 15 : Manchester United centre back Harry Maguire will miss their Premier League match at Chelsea after receiving a one-match ban following a misconduct charge, the English Football Association said on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old England international, who earlier this month signed a new contract extending his stay at Old Trafford until 2027, was charged after being sent off in the 78th minute of United's 2-2 draw at Bournemouth last month.

The FA said that Maguire was alleged to have "acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards the fourth official following his dismissal."

He admitted the charge and has also been fined 30,000 pounds ($40,710).

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

United will also be without Argentine centre back Lisandro Martinez, who will miss the club's next three matches - against Chelsea, Brentford and Liverpool - after receiving a red card for violent conduct in Monday's 2-1 home defeat by Leeds United.

Martinez was sent off in the 56th minute for pulling the hair of Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

United, who are third in the standings with 55 points from 32 games, travel to sixth-placed Chelsea on Saturday.

($1 = 0.7369 pounds)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement