Man United's Maguire to miss Chelsea trip after one-match ban for misconduct

April 15 : Manchester United centre back Harry Maguire will miss their Premier League match at Chelsea after receiving a one-match ban following a misconduct charge, the English Football Association said on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old England international, who earlier this month signed a new contract extending his stay at Old Trafford until 2027, was charged after being sent off in the 78th minute of United's 2-2 draw at Bournemouth last month.

The FA said that Maguire was alleged to have "acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards the fourth official following his dismissal."

He admitted the charge and has also been fined 30,000 pounds ($40,710).

United will also be without Argentine centre back Lisandro Martinez, who will miss the club's next three matches - against Chelsea, Brentford and Liverpool - after receiving a red card for violent conduct in Monday's 2-1 home defeat by Leeds United.

Martinez was sent off in the 56th minute for pulling the hair of Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

United, who are third in the standings with 55 points from 32 games, travel to sixth-placed Chelsea on Saturday.

($1 = 0.7369 pounds)