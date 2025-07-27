Man Utd boss Amorim hails 'really important' Fernandes

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim heaped praise on captain Bruno Fernandes after the midfielder scored twice in a 2-1 pre-season win over fellow Premier League club West Ham United at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday.

Fernandes, who scored 19 goals and provided 19 assists in 57 appearances across all competitions for United last season and won the club's Player of the Year award, was linked with a move to Saudi Pro-League club Al Hilal earlier this year.

However, the 30-year-old said last month that he had considered the move but ultimately turned it down to keep playing at the highest level.

Asked about Fernandes' importance to the team, Amorim told reporters after the win: "It was so clear last season, you can see it with the goals and assists. But it's not just that.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I think now he has more players, I feel, to help him to lead the group, and that is a good thing. He is our leader and really important, not just on the field but off the field. He leads by example.

"Sometimes, the problem is he gets frustrated and loses a little bit of focus of his job. Sometimes, he wants to help the teammates so much, it is not the best thing to do. They have to do their job, and Bruno has, for example, to wait for the ball."

United have signed Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo so far in the transfer window, with Amorim saying the signings would take some of the pressure off Fernandes in attack.

"Last year, I felt sometimes I pushed him back to have more possession in the build-up, and we miss Bruno near the box," Amorim added.

"With different characteristics from Bryan (Mbeumo) and Matheus Cunha - and I really like Kobbie Mainoo's game - he (Fernandes) will have more help this season."