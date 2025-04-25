Man Utd can still attract players despite season's setbacks, Amorim says

Manchester United still have the allure for potential transfer targets despite the churn at the club and their lacklustre performances this season, manager Ruben Amorim said on Friday.

United are 14th with 38 points and are headed for their worst-ever points total in the Premier League era after suffering a club record 15 losses this season. Their previous record was 58 points in 2021-22 and they have five games left.

Meanwhile, their hopes of qualifying for Europe depend on their exploits in the Europa League where they are in the semi-finals. United must win the trophy to qualify for the Champions League or miss out on European competition altogether.

"It is Manchester United. What I feel is that there are a lot of players that want to play for our club," Amorim told reporters ahead of Sunday's league trip to Bournemouth.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I know that if you look at our club in the moment, with all the problems, with the staff or people going, changing coach, the results look like a little bit of a problem in the moment.

"But we have a clear idea and that is the easiest part to explain to a player. And then it is Manchester United, everybody wants to play for Manchester United."

Marcus Rashford and Antony have impressed on their loan spells and with the duo set to return at the end of the season, Amorim said their futures at the club would be decided in due course.

Although Amorim said his mind was made up on certain players, he said things could change in the next few weeks.

"Everything can happen (with respect to transfers). I think Casemiro is the best example," Amorim said.

"He was a player that wasn't playing and then you see in the last games he is playing a part and he's performing quite well and he's playing all the time.

"So I am not that kind of coach that doesn't like to change my mind. If they change my mind, I am really happy with that. I just want to win and to put the best players in our team."

Amorim said defender Diogo Dalot could miss the last few weeks of the season with a calf injury while Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt are close to returning from injuries.