Man Utd manager Amorim defends treatment of benched Mainoo

MANCHESTER, Dec 5 : Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim bristled at reporters on Friday when asked why England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is yet to start a Premier League game this season.

The 20-year-old has appeared nine times as a substitute while his only start this season came as United were knocked out of the League Cup on penalties by fourth-tier Grimsby Town.

United academy graduate Mainoo, who played for England in the Euro 2024 final and scored in United's FA Cup final win over Manchester City that year, was an unused substitute as United could only draw 1-1 with West Ham United on Thursday.

"Of course I understand (why you ask me), and my job is to answer," the Portuguese, whose side take on bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday, told reporters.

"But you always ask me the same thing. I understand what you are saying. You love Kobbie. He starts for England. But that doesn't mean that I need to put Kobbie (in) when I feel that I shouldn't put Kobbie in. It's my decision.

"It's the same question. I don't know what is going to happen. It depends. I've seen the training, if it's the best thing for the team, I will put (him in)."

With the likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo heading off to the Africa Cup of Nations soon, Amorim said that did not necessarily mean more of a role for youngsters such as Mainoo, Tyler Fredricson and Shea Lacey.

"I just want to win," said Amorim. "I don't look (at) who it is, I don't care about that, I'm just trying to put the best players on the pitch," he said.

"So you are asking me why I don't put Lacey (on) to play, when I have other guys that are internationals who are also on the bench. I try to put the best guys, the prepared guys, for this moment of the club, in trying to win the game."