Man Utd's Fernandes breaks Premier League assists record on final day of season

BRIGHTON, May 24 : Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes broke the Premier League assists record when he made his 21st assist of the season in the final game of the campaign away at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Fernandes, who was named the Premier League player of the season on Saturday, had tied the record of 20 assists jointly held by former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry and ex-Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne before the final round of games.

The Portugal international broke the record on a corner in the 32nd minute when his delivery was headed home by Patrick Dorgu to give the visitors a 1-0 lead, with the United players running towards their captain to celebrate his feat.