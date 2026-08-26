Manchester City sign Morocco midfielder Bouaddi from Lille

Aug 26 : Manchester City have signed midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi from French side Lille on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported that City paid £86 million ($117 million) for the 18-year-old.

"Manchester City are, for me, the best club in the world. It’s a dream to be here and be able to call myself a City player. I have spent most of my life working hard to become the best player I can be and reach the top of the game," Bouaddi said in a statement.

He made 30 Ligue 1 appearances last season after becoming in 2023 the youngest player to represent Lille at the age of 16.

Bouaddi made his senior debut for Morocco in May and was included in their World Cup squad. He made his tournament debut against Brazil and started five of Morocco's six matches as they reached the quarter-finals.

City signed England midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for a reported £116 million ($158 million) last month.

Midfielders Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Tijjani Reijnders left the club during the current transfer window.