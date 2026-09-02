Manchester City sign Ndiaye from Everton

LONDON, Sept 1 : Manchester City's rebuild continued on Tuesday with the signing of Senegal forward Iliman Ndiaye from Everton on a five-year deal, the club confirmed.

City paid a reported £65 million ($87.80 million) for the 26-year-old who becomes the club's seventh signing of the summer window following the departure of coach Pep Guardiola.

"I've no doubt City fans will get a thrill seeing him in action for us," Hugo Viana, City's Director of Football, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We know this club develops players. We make a commitment to every single player we sign that we will make them better footballers. I am really excited to see the level Iliman can reach in the years ahead because I know for sure working with (coach) Enzo (Maresca) and his staff is going to ensure he becomes a top-class Premier League player."

($1 = 0.7404 pounds)