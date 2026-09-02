Manchester City sign Ndiaye from Everton

LONDON, Sept 1 : Manchester City's rebuild continued on Tuesday with the signing of Senegal forward Iliman Ndiaye from Everton on a five-year deal, the club confirmed.

City paid a reported £65 million ($87.80 million) for the 26-year-old who becomes the club's seventh signing of the summer window following the departure of coach Pep Guardiola.

The versatile, two-footed attacker can operate on either wing or through the middle and arrives with two seasons of Premier League experience at Everton. He also represented Senegal at the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.

“I’ve worked my whole life for an opportunity like this,” Ndiaye said. “It’s not always been easy in my career, but I always had the belief that I could play for a team challenging for the biggest prizes and now I’m here.”

“I love to play with the ball on the floor in an attacking team that wants to score as many goals as possible. That’s why I know this is the perfect fit.”

Born in France, Ndiaye spent part of his childhood in Senegal. He joined Sheffield United, where he was named Player of the Year as they secured promotion to the Premier League in 2023.

He then spent a season with French club Olympique de Marseille before returning to England with Everton in 2024.

"I've no doubt City fans will get a thrill seeing him in action for us," Hugo Viana, City's Director of Football, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We know this club develops players. We make a commitment to every single player we sign that we will make them better footballers. I am really excited to see the level Iliman can reach in the years ahead because I know for sure working with (coach) Enzo (Maresca) and his staff is going to ensure he becomes a top-class Premier League player."

($1 = 0.7404 pounds)