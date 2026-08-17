Manchester City will stay active in transfer market, says Maresca

Aug 16 : Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca said the club would remain active in the transfer market before the window closes after his side suffered a 3-0 defeat in his first competitive outing against Arsenal in Sunday's Community Shield.

With Spain's World Cup-winning midfielder Rodri reportedly set to leave, City have already spent a club-record 116 million pounds ($156.95 million) on Elliot Anderson.

The club is reportedly also close to signing 18-year-old Moroccan Ayyoub Bouaddi from French club Lille in a deal that could be worth 85 million pounds.

"We knew already before the game the things that we need to do. It's not because we lost the game or if we win the game we were thinking differently," Maresca told reporters.

"We are quite clear what we need to do and for sure we are going to do something before the window closes."

Asked about Bouaddi, who was impressive at this year's World Cup, Maresca stopped short of discussing the player directly but indicated City were keen to complete any incoming deals quickly.

"He's still a Lille player. But any new signing, any new player, for sure as soon as they arrive it's better," Maresca said.

"If they start to work with us as soon as possible, it's better if they can also understand the way we need to play."

City will start their Premier League campaign at home to Bournemouth next Sunday.

($1 = 0.7391 pounds)