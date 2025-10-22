Manchester City's Haaland extends scoring streak in Villarreal win

VILLARREAL, Spain :Manchester City's Erling Haaland extended his remarkable scoring streak to 12 straight matches as his side recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory at Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Bernardo Silva also got on the scoresheet during a dominant display by the visitors at La Ceramica that highlighted City's depth and efficiency, with Haaland continuing to lead the line in imperious form.

City came close to an early breakthrough seconds after kickoff when Jeremy Doku's low shot was superbly saved by Villarreal goalkeeper Luiz Junior.

Pep Guardiola's City side took the lead in the 17th minute, when Rico Lewis delivered a precise pass into the box for Haaland to fire home a first-time effort from the edge of the six-yard box.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The strike extended Haaland's scoring streak to 12 consecutive matches and took his Champions League tally to four this season.

Only Bayern Munich's Harry Kane (19 goals) has scored more for a big-five league European side this term, with Haaland level on 15 goals with Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe.

GUEYE SHOOTS WIDE

Villarreal's best chance of the first half came when Pepe Gueye unleashed a powerful long-range strike that narrowly missed the target.

City, however, nearly doubled their lead when Doku capitalised on a Foyth error to send a dangerous cross into the box. Alfonso Pedraza intervened to clear the ball before it reached Savinho at the far post.

The visitors continued to press and doubled their lead in the 40th minute, again thanks to an assist by Lewis from the right, crossing to captain Silva who headed in unmarked from close range.

After halftime, City showed little urgency to extend their lead and Villarreal offered minimal threat, with Luiz Junior making a couple of fine saves to prevent further damage.

City's win was marred by an injury to midfielder Nico Gonzalez, who was substituted midway through the second half after appearing to suffer a leg muscle injury.

The 23-year-old Spaniard walked off but looked to be in significant discomfort, with Mateo Kovacic replacing him.

City have two wins and a draw from their first three group games, while Villarreal have one point from three matches.