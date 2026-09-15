Manchester derby VAR stood down from Premier League duty

Sept 14 : Matt Donohue, the video assistant referee (VAR) who allowed Erling Haaland's winner in Manchester City's 1-0 victory over Manchester United, has not been selected to officiate at any of next weekend's Premier League fixtures.

Assistant VAR Blake Antrobus has also not been given any assignment after refereeing body Pro Ref acknowledged in a statement that VAR was wrong to allow Haaland's decisive goal.

The decision was taken by chief refereeing officer Howard Webb and the management team, with neither official expected to return to duty until at least after the international break.

Haaland's second-half strike was initially ruled out for offside before being awarded following a VAR review that determined the Norwegian striker was onside.

However, the refereeing body later said the VAR had failed to take into account the impact of teammate Enzo Fernandez, who attempted to play the ball from an offside position.