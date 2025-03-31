Manchester United defenders Yoro and Maguire fit to return

MANCHESTER, England :Manchester United defenders Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro will be back in the squad when the club's Premier League campaign resumes at high-flying Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

England's Maguire missed United's last two league matches with a calf problem ahead of the international break and French teenager Yoro had a foot injury.

"Maguire is ready to go to the game and Yoro," manager Ruben Amorim told reporters on Monday.

The Portuguese also delivered good news on defender Ayden Heaven, who joined United from Arsenal in January but was carried off during his first start two weeks ago.

"It is not so serious. (Heaven) is recovering. He is not yet ready to play but he will return this season, for sure," Amorim said.

Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo have returned to training but are not fit enough to play.

"(Shaw is) starting to do some drills with the team but we are building Luke," the coach said. "Kobbie is almost ready, Jonny (Evans) is recovering."

STIFF TEST

United, 13th in the table, are unbeaten in their last four league games, but face a stiff test against third-placed Forest who are within sight of a Champions League spot with a return to Europe's top club competition for the first time in 45 years.

Forest played 120 minutes in an FA Cup quarter-final win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday while United are coming off a 15-day break.

"Of course, Nuno (Espirito Santo, Forest's manager) will say that it was better to have more time to prepare the game, and I can say that that's a long, long time in the good moment without games," Amorim said.

"But they played that cup stage, they won, and that is really important to recover players. So the environment will be really nice, they are doing amazing."

Amorim had little to say about Marcus Rashford's performance since joining Aston Villa on loan from United, and scoring his first two goals for his new team in a 3-0 win over second-tier Preston North End to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

"We have a lot of games to play and I am focused on my team and my players and Rashford is not my player at the moment," Amorim said.

"But every player that performs well on loan is good news for my club so we are happy with that."

FERNANDES STAYING

The Portuguese coach also United captain Bruno Fernandes will not be allowed to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old Fernandes, who last year signed a contract extension until 2027, has recently been linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

"No, it's not going to happen. He's not going anywhere because I've already told him," Amorim said of the midfielder.

"We want the best players to continue with us. He's (30) ... but he's still so young because he plays 50, 55 games every season.

"Between assists and goals, he's there for 30 (of them), at least. So he's the type of player that we want here, he's not going anywhere."

Fernandes has scored 16 goals and registered 15 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions for United this season.