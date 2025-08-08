Manchester United's Carrington complex transformed in £50m upgrade

MANCHESTER, England :Manchester United opened the doors on Friday to their 50 million pound ($67.22 million) redevelopment of their men's first team building at the Carrington Training Complex, a week before the Premier League season kicks off.

The year-long project was led by Mancunian architect Norman Foster and his firm Foster + Partners and financed with part of the 300 million pound ($403.47 million) capital injection into the club by United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe last year.

Redesigned with input from players and staff, the state-of-the-art training hub opened just as manager Ruben Amorim and his squad returned following their pre-season tour of the United States.

"Following a review of the facility last year, we made a quick decision to invest significantly in the creation of a world-class performance environment for staff and players to reflect our ambition and vision for Manchester United," said Ratcliffe, who reached agreement to become co-owner in late 2023.

"We are delighted with the outcome and are confident the new facility will play an important role in building a winning culture at the club."

Most of United's executive leadership have moved into the building, which the club said features upgraded equipment and technology, with a focus on nutrition, recovery and team unity, and features increased natural light and open workspaces to encourage connectivity.

"This project represents a clear step towards unifying every part of the club around a shared footballing vision," said chief executive officer Omar Berrada.

Redevelopment of the men's team building follows the construction of a 10 million pound ($13.44 million) building for the women's first team and men's academy in 2024.

United host Arsenal in their Premier League season opener on August 17.

($1 = 0.7439 pounds)

(Editing by Christian Radnedge)