Mancini leaves Qatar's Al Sadd as Italy role beckons

June 13 : Roberto Mancini has left Al Sadd, the Qatar Stars League champions announced on Saturday, with the 61-year-old coach widely expected to return to the Italy national team.

Mancini, who led Italy to their last success by winning Euro 2020, had signed a contract with the Qatari side until 2027 after an unsuccessful spell with the Saudi national team.

Italian media report that Mancini is the favourite to coach Italy, with the four-time world champions seeking to regain momentum after failing to qualify for a third successive World Cup.

In April, Gennaro Gattuso left the job of Italy coach after a World Cup qualifying defeat to Bosnia & Herzegovina and the team have since been led by Silvio Baldini who stepped up from under-21 manager to fill the gap.

Despite winning the QSL, Al Sadd failed to reach the final four of the AFC Champions League Elite and lost in the Qatar Cup final.