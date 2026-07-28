Logo
Logo

Sport

Mancini returns as Italy coach with Ranieri as technical director
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Mancini returns as Italy coach with Ranieri as technical director

Mancini returns as Italy coach with Ranieri as technical director
Football manager Roberto Mancini smiles during a 'Partita del cuore' charity match in L’aquila, Italy, July 13, 2026. REUTERS/Augusto Casasoli
Mancini returns as Italy coach with Ranieri as technical director
Football manager Roberto Mancini poses for a picture with Italian Football Federation (FIGC) President Giovanni Malago during a 'Partita del cuore' charity match in L’aquila, Italy, July 13, 2026. REUTERS/Augusto Casasoli
Mancini returns as Italy coach with Ranieri as technical director
Football manager Roberto Mancini holds a soccer ball during a 'Partita del cuore' charity match in L’aquila, Italy, July 13, 2026. REUTERS/Augusto Casasoli
Mancini returns as Italy coach with Ranieri as technical director
Football manager Roberto Mancini poses for a picture with Italian Football Federation (FIGC) President Giovanni Malago during a 'Partita del cuore' charity match in L’aquila, Italy, July 13, 2026. REUTERS/Augusto Casasoli
Mancini returns as Italy coach with Ranieri as technical director
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - AS Roma v S.C. Braga - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - December 12, 2024 AS Roma coach Claudio Ranieri reacts REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo
28 Jul 2026 07:38PM (Updated: 28 Jul 2026 10:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

July 28 : Former Italy manager Roberto Mancini will return for a second spell as national team coach, Italian Football Federation (FIGC) President Giovanni Malago said on Tuesday, while Claudio Ranieri will take over as technical director.

Mancini will replace Gennaro Gattuso, who left the post in April following a World Cup qualifying defeat by Bosnia and Herzegovina, the third time in a row the four-times world champions had failed to reach the global showpiece event.

Malago announced the appointment during a Federal Council meeting.

"Mancini is the coach," he said before confirming the decision at a press conference.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"I believed that the best person to become head coach was Roberto Mancini," Malago told reporters.

The 61-year-old Mancini guided Italy to the European Championship title in 2021.

He led Italy in 58 matches during his first spell and at club level has managed Inter Milan, Fiorentina and Manchester City, where he spent three years and guided them to their first Premier League title in 2011-12.

Former FIGC technical director Paolo Maldini and adviser Leonardo resigned from their roles on Monday after their primary candidate for the Italy coach's position, Andrea Pirlo, had his appointment blocked due to his ties to a Russian betting firm.

Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who was the FIGC's first choice to take charge of the national team, turned down the job this month.

Ranieri will take up the role of FIGC technical director, replacing Maldini.

The 74-year-old coach, who famously led Leicester City to a shock English Premier League title in 2016, will oversee technical operations and elite football development across Italy's national team structures.

"I needed someone with whom I could share the decision on the coach, because without that shared view my reasoning would have carried little weight," Malago said.

"So consequently, today we have a new coach and a new technical director for Italy."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement