Maracana will move the soul at Women's World Cup, says Formiga

ASUNCION :The Maracana has welcomed the greats of soccer and showbiz over the years with Pele, Zico and Frank Sinatra among those to have graced its stage and the iconic stadium is the perfect venue for a Women's World Cup match, said former Brazil player Formiga.

The celebrated Rio de Janeiro stadium is one of eight venues for the 2027 tournament, the first time Latin America is hosting the women's showpiece event, and has been the setting for some of football's most memorable matches.

Uruguay stunned Brazil at the stadium in 1950 to win their second World Cup, while Germany got their hands on the trophy in 2014 with victory over Lionel Messi's Argentina at the venue.

Pele also scored his 1,000th goal there in 1969 in a match between Santos and Vasco da Gama, and it also hosted the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2016 Olympic Games.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"A World Cup match there could be the greatest match in history," Formiga told Reuters on Wednesday after playing in a 'legends match' in Asuncion, a day before FIFA's 75th Congress.

"I hope it's true and that everyone finally has the opportunity to experience the great Maracana. We have many other great stadiums in the country, but none like it."

The Maracana also boasts the four biggest attendances in world football, with more than 150,000 fans crammed into the stadium to watch World Cup matches and qualifiers.

"The Maracana is different, it's impressive, it moves people's souls," added the 47-year-old, who played in seven World Cups and seven Olympic Games for Brazil.