Maresca defends Chelsea's playing style amid fan discontent

Chelsea are moving in the right direction and developing a playing style that will help them in the long run, coach Enzo Maresca said on Wednesday in an impassioned defence of his players who were jeered over the weekend.

Chelsea initially found themselves 2-0 down in Sunday's draw with Ipswich Town, where they were abused by impatient fans at Stamford Bridge for sticking to the same approach and build-up when it was not working against the relegation-threatened team.

However, even though they fell to sixth in the standings, Maresca said he had '100 per cent' belief in his approach, adding that his squad is improving as they chase a Europa Conference League semi-final spot when they host Legia Warsaw on Thursday.

"What happened last year, two years ago, I was not here, I don't have an idea - I'm not going to judge because it's difficult. But this season, we are (improving fast)," Maresca said ahead of the second leg, where Chelsea have a 3-0 lead.

"I think we can reach the European semi-final. Yes, for sure it's not the Champions League, but at the end it's a European competition.

"We have been top four almost all season. Compared to the last two seasons, where the team has been zero times (in the) top four. I think it's quite clear that the direction is the right one, the style is the right one."

Maresca said he does not hear the abuse from the crowd but added that fan support was vital to the progress of the team, who he believes can make the step up next season.

"I think football belongs to the fans because they are the main part. And as a team, as a club, when your fans support you, it's important because the players can receive that feeling," he added.

"So when I say we need to engage them, it's that we need to play in the right way, create chances, try to score goals. Because at the end, if you score goals also the mood changes for everyone.

"Most of the games at home, the fans have been top - fantastic support for the team. In some games, in some moments, like the last one, they were not happy. So we have to be good enough to engage them again."