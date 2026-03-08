Marmoush double helps Man City to 3-1 win at Newcastle and place in FA Cup quarters

NEWCASTLE, England, March 7 : Manchester City's Omar Marmoush struck twice as Pep Guardiola's side roared back from a goal down to beat Newcastle United 3–1 away on Saturday and storm into the FA Cup quarter‑finals for the eighth consecutive season.

Newcastle got off to a bright start and Harvey Barnes ran onto a through ball before firing into the far corner in the 18th minute to give the hosts the lead.

Seven-times FA Cup winners City then flexed their muscles and Savinho equalised in the 39th minute when Jeremy Doku's ball behind the defence bounced off the Brazilian's leg and in.

Marmoush scored the first of his two goals - and seventh against Newcastle - in the 47th when Matheus Nunes found him unmarked with a low ball across the face of goal and the Egypt forward fired into the roof of the net.

Marmoush completed his double in the 65th minute in similar fashion, latching onto a Nunes cross and striking a fierce shot.