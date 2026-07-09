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Marquez confirmed as Mexico coach after Aguirre departure
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Marquez confirmed as Mexico coach after Aguirre departure

Marquez confirmed as Mexico coach after Aguirre departure

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group A - Czech Republic v Mexico - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - June 24, 2026 Mexico assistant coach Rafael Marquez inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

09 Jul 2026 04:25AM
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MEXICO CITY, July 8 : Mexico have appointed Rafael Marquez as head coach to succeed Javier Aguirre following the co-hosts' elimination from the World Cup, the football federation said on Wednesday.

Marquez, 47, was Aguirre's assistant throughout the World Cup campaign, in which Mexico won a knockout match for the first time in 40 years before losing 3-2 to England in the last 16.

• The appointment continues the federation's "Project 2030," announced in August 2024 when Marquez was named Aguirre's assistant as part of a planned succession.

• Aguirre's third spell in charge ended with 22 wins, nine draws and six losses across 37 matches, including a perfect group stage — three wins from three — at the World Cup.

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• Under Aguirre, Mexico also won the 2024-2025 CONCACAF Nations League and the 2025 Gold Cup.

• As a player, Marquez captained Mexico at five World Cups and earned 148 caps, also winning the 1999 FIFA Confederations Cup and CONCACAF Gold Cup titles in 2003 and 2011.

• Marquez began his coaching career with Spanish sides RSD Alcala and Barcelona Atletic before joining Aguirre's staff for the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Source: Reuters
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