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Marquez, Zarco discharged from hospital after Catalan Grand Prix crashes
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Marquez, Zarco discharged from hospital after Catalan Grand Prix crashes

Marquez, Zarco discharged from hospital after Catalan Grand Prix crashes
MotoGP - French Grand Prix - Bugatti Circuit, Le Mans, France - May 10, 2026 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP's Alex Marquez with medical staff after crashing during the MotoGP race REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Marquez, Zarco discharged from hospital after Catalan Grand Prix crashes
MotoGP - Catalunya Grand Prix - Circuit de Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain - May 17, 2026 An ambulance arrives at the track after Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez sustains an injury during a crash in the MotoGP race REUTERS/Nacho Doce
19 May 2026 12:12PM
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May 19 : Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco have been discharged from hospital after both riders sustained injuries in separate crashes that caused Sunday's Catalan Grand Prix to be red-flagged twice.

Gresini Racing's Marquez slammed into the back of Pedro Acosta's bike and careered towards a wall before cartwheeling through the air as he lost control on the gravel.

Marquez was rushed to hospital where scans confirmed he had a marginal fracture on the vertebra near his neck as well as a fracture on his right collarbone.

"Alex Marquez successfully underwent surgery last night for a fracture of his right clavicle, which was stabilized with the insertion of a plate," Gresini Racing said in a statement on Monday, adding that he had been cleared to leave hospital later in the day.

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After the race was restarted, LCR Honda's Zarco was involved in a crash with Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and Honda's Luca Marini.

Zarco tumbled across the gravel with his leg caught on Bagnaia's bike and the team confirmed the Frenchman had suffered knee ligament injuries as well as a small fracture in the ankle.

"After the crash in Barcelona during Sunday’s race, Johann Zarco left Hospital Universitari General de Catalunya on Monday afternoon and travelled to France," LCR Honda said in a statement.

"On Tuesday, he will visit the renowned knee specialist Dr. Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet in Lyon for a further evaluation of his condition and to determine the next steps in his recovery."

Source: Reuters
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