Marquinhos grabs late equaliser as PSG draw 2-2 with Lille

STOCKHOLM, Aug 28 : Paris St Germain defender Marquinhos scored deep into stoppage time to snatch a scarcely-deserved 2-2 draw at Lille on Friday as the Ligue 1 champions continued to struggle after their opening weekend draw against Rennes.

Kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes due to a problem with the ticketing system at the stadium, but when the game eventually got underway both sides wasted no time getting on the attack.

Achraf Hakimi flashed an early shot wide for the visitors and Olivier Giroud forced a save from PSG keeper Matvey Safonov.

After their poor 2-2 draw against Rennes, things went from bad to worse for PSG when Lille took the lead in the 21st minute as Icelandic playmaker Hakon Arnar Haraldsson latched on to a brilliant reverse pass from Giroud and curled an unstoppable shot past Safonov.

Despite all their attacking riches, the Parisians struggled to get shots on target as Lille packed their defence and forced the champions to attack from wide areas, and Lille looked to have secured the three points when Dilane Bakwa netted in the 84th minute.

PSG midfielder Vitinha threw his side a lifeline in the first minute of stoppage time with a superb strike curled into the top-left corner, and the Portuguese international then crossed for Marquinhos to head home the equaliser four minutes later to complete an improbable comeback.

Lille top the standings on four points from their opening two games, with PSG sixth on two points after their latest great escape.