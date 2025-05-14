Marta returns to Brazil squad for Copa America warm-up games

Brazil's all-time leading scorer Marta has been recalled to the squad for the first time since last year's Olympic final for a pair of friendlies against Japan, coach Arthur Elias announced on Tuesday when naming the 39-year-old.

Marta, widely regarded as one of the greatest women players of all time, had announced that she would retire from international duty following the 2024 Games in Paris, where the striker claimed a third Olympic silver medal.

But the Orlando Pride player is back in the squad as Brazil prepare to defend their Copa America title this year.

Marta extended her club career earlier in 2025 by signing a two-year contract extension with the NWSL team, scotching speculation she was set to hang up her boots for good.

"I was with Marta recently and spoke with her. She said she is available to help the team while she is playing at a high level, as she is now," Elias told reporters.

"Marta has had a great season and has been very important for her club, which is the American League champion.

"Her presence in some call-ups is very important for the younger players, for the renewal that is taking place in the national team."

Marta will join Brazil regulars like Orlando Pride's Angelina, Kansas City's Debinha and Manchester City's Kerolin, while Elias also looks to rejuvenate his squad ahead of the 2027 World Cup by including rising talents like goalkeeper Claudia and defender Isa Haas.

"We really want expectations to rise for the women's national team and for football in our country," Elias added.

"This is the work we propose and hope that this evolution can really continue, even though it is always a challenge, because we train very little with the players, we change many players to really give them opportunities."

Brazil host Japan on May 30 and June 2, with the final squad for the July 12-August 2 Copa America in Ecuador set to be announced before an away friendly against France on June 27.