Martinez scores late winner as Inter Milan rally to beat Napoli

Sept 5 : Lautaro Martinez scored in the 91st minute as Inter Milan rallied from two goals down to secure a stunning 3-2 home Serie A victory over Napoli on Saturday, continuing their 100 per cent start to their title defence.

Napoli looked to be on course for victory when Matteo Politano and Rasmus Hojlund put them 2-0 up after 53 minutes, but Martinez’s first goal halved the deficit and Marcus Thuram equalised eight minutes from the end.

Both sides had excellent chances to win it after that but it was Inter who took theirs when Martinez stabbed home the ball at the back post from a corner.

After no goals in the first half, the game burst into life on 50 minutes when Politano finished from a rebound.

Three minutes after that Hojlund collected Giovanni di Lorenzo’s pass and scored with a shot that arrowed in from the edge of the box.

Inter hit back three minutes later though as Martinez provided a clinical finish, and Thuram’s header from Carlos Augusto’s levelled the scores.

It was anybody’s game from there as the action went back and forth between the two boxes, but Inter found the moment they needed to take the points.

Torino claimed a first win under new coach Ignazio Abate when they came from behind to defeat hosts Fiorentina 2-1.

Mateo Pellegrino tried a shot from range that should have been a comfortable stop for Torino goalkeeper Lucas Perri, but he allowed the ball to squirm beyond him.

Perri later made several good saves to keep his side in the contest, before the visitors turned the game on its head.

Rolando Mandragora drilled the ball into the Fiorentina net from outside the box to level the score at 1-1, before Che Adams poked home from close range on 82 minutes to secure all three points for the away side.