Singapore's Maximilian Maeder off to winning start in 2025, tops Spain kitefoiling competition

SINGAPORE: In his first competition of the year, Singapore’s star kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder started exactly how he ended 2024 - by winning.

The Olympic bronze medallist retained his title and won the men’s kitefoiling event at Trofeo Princesa Sofia Regatta in Palma, Mallorca, on Saturday (Apr 5).

He finished ahead of Italy’s Ricardo Pianosi and Austria’s Valentin Bontus.

Going into the medal series, the 18-year-old topped the fleet with 22 net points, ahead of Olympic gold medallist Bontus (55), and Pianosi (70).

Maeder needed to just win one race in the final series to take the championship and did so at the first time of asking.