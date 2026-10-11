Verstappen wins Singapore Grand Prix for first time

SINGAPORE: Max Verstappen won the Singapore Grand Prix for the first time in his career on Sunday (Oct 11) to complete a perfect weekend where he also finished first in the sprint and was on pole for both races.

Red Bull's Verstappen finished 7.335s ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc with championship leader Kimi Antonelli third for Mercedes after 62 laps under the lights of the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

The four-time world champion had previously never won or even achieved a pole position in nine previous attempts going back to his debut for Toro Rosso in 2015.

"It has taken a while but I think this race was very good," said a delighted Verstappen, who was celebrating back-to-back wins after triumphing in Malaysia seven days ago, his first victory of 2026.

"We had pace when we needed to have it on the soft tyre and the medium. So of course very happy to win here."