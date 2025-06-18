Mbappe doubtful for Real Madrid’s Club World Cup opener against Al-Hilal

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe is a doubt for their opening Club World Cup match against Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal on Wednesday, after missing training on Tuesday due to illness.

Club sources told Reuters that Mbappe woke up with a high fever. While he has not been officially ruled out, the source said his availability for the clash at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium was in “more than reasonable doubt”.

The potential absence of Mbappe leaves newly-appointed Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso facing a selection dilemma, as the Frenchman is currently the only recognised centre forward in the squad.

Brazilian teenager Endrick, who could have provided an alternative, was left out of the travelling party following a leg muscle injury sustained during Real’s LaLiga fixture at Sevilla last month.

Mbappe has been instrumental for Real Madrid this season, scoring 31 LaLiga goals since his high-profile summer move from Paris St Germain.

Real Madrid enter the tournament as one of the favourites, having dominated European football over the last decade, winning five of the last 10 Champions League titles.

Al-Hilal secured their place in the competition by triumphing in the AFC Champions League in 2021 and will look to capitalise on any weakness in Madrid's lineup.