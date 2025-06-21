Logo
Mbappe skips training again, set to miss Pachuca game
Mbappe skips training again, set to miss Pachuca game

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Nations League - Third Place Play Off Match - Germany v France - MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany - June 8, 2025 France's Kylian Mbappe REUTERS/Heiko Becker/File Photo

21 Jun 2025 11:00PM (Updated: 21 Jun 2025 11:11PM)
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida :Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe skipped Saturday's collective training session and was set to miss the 15-times European champions' Group H game against Pachuca at the Club World Cup as he recovered from illness, the club said.

Mbappe, who was admitted to a Miami area hospital earlier this week with acute gastroenteritis, had stayed at the team hotel and would not be travelling to Charlotte, North Carolina, for Sunday's match, a Real spokesperson said.

Mbappe was ruled out of Real's opening game against Al-Hilal, which ended in a 1-1 draw and left RB Salzburg top of the table with three points after they beat Mexican side Pachuca 2-1.

Mbappe had been isolated from his team mates since Tuesday before being taken to hospital on Wednesday, and was discharged on Thursday.

A club source said earlier this week that Mbappe was not expected to take part in any group game at the Club World Cup.

Source: Reuters
