Mbappe starts for France against England in third-place match

MIAMI, July 18 : Kylian Mbappe will start for France as they take on England in the third-place match at the World Cup in Miami on Saturday, with both coaches fielding heavily reshuffled lineups.

• Mbappe is looking to claim the tournament Golden Boot and leapfrog Lionel Messi as the World Cup's all-time leading goal scorer

• France coach Didier Deschamps at the helm for the last time

• France field reserve defence

• Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane on England bench

• Third place would be England's best World Cup finish since 1966

Teams:

France: Mike Maignan; Malo Gusto, Ibrahima Konate, Maxence Lacroix, Theo Hernandez; Warren Zaire-Emery, Rayan Cherki, Adrien Rabiot; Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappe (captain), Desire Doue

England: Dean Henderson; Jarell Quansah, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence ; Eberechi Eze, Morgan Rogers, Declan Rice (captain); Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Marcus Rashford