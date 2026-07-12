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McCullum to step down as England test coach after four years
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McCullum to step down as England test coach after four years

McCullum to step down as England test coach after four years

Cricket - England v New Zealand - Third Test - Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain - June 29, 2026 England head coach Brendon McCullum during the press conference after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

12 Jul 2026 09:02PM
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July 12 : Brendon McCullum will step down as head coach of England's test team after four years in the role, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday.

McCullum, who was appointed alongside former test captain Ben Stokes in 2022 and helped transform England's red-ball fortunes, will continue as head coach of the men's white-ball teams.

England recently suffered a home test series defeat against New Zealand, near the end of which Stokes announced his retirement from international cricket.

McCullum said in an ECB statement: "I've absolutely loved coaching the test team and I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together."

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"There have been some unbelievable highs and a few tough days along the way, but that's all part of taking on a challenge like this."

ECB Chief Executive Richard Gould paid tribute to the former New Zealand captain's work.

"Brendon breathed new life into England's test side during an exciting period that delivered some memorable victories, and we're grateful for everything he has given to the role," Gould said.

Source: Reuters
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