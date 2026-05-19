McGuigan to join England coaching team full-time from June

May 19 : Former Scotland international Byron McGuigan will join Steve Borthwick's England coaching staff on a full-time basis from June, England Rugby said on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old first linked up with the squad during the 2025 tour of Argentina and the United States and will now take on a permanent role within the management team.

His responsibilities will include collision skills, the aerial contest, and working with the back three.

McGuigan made over 100 appearances for Sale Sharks and earned 10 Scotland caps before retiring to pursue a coaching career.

"Since arriving with us last summer, he has made a strong impact through his detailed understanding of the game and the energy he brings," Borthwick said in a statement.

"His work in supporting the development of our back-three players has already been valuable, and he has also invested a huge amount of time into individual player development across the squad. We're excited about the contribution he will continue to make."