AUGUSTA, Georgia : Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose were headed into a sudden-death playoff to decide the Masters champion after they finished tied on 11 under at the end of regulation on Sunday.

McIlroy missed a five-foot par putt at the 18th to drop into a share of the lead with Rose, who had earlier closed his round with a 20-footer for birdie at the last.

The playoff at Augusta National will alternate between the par-four 18th and par-four 10th holes until champion is decided.