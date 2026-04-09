McIlroy grabs share of Masters clubhouse lead, Scheffler in pursuit

AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 9 : Rory McIlroy got his Masters title defence off to a solid start as he scrambled brilliantly around a firm and fast Augusta National to grab a share of the clubhouse lead with Sam Burns on Thursday just as Scottie Scheffler began mounting a charge.

McIlroy, who has often struggled in the opening round of the Masters, looked plenty comfortable on a course he finally conquered in 2025 as he went out with the early starters and returned a five-under-par 67 in firm and fast conditions.

Kurt Kitayama, Australian Jason Day and 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed were all two shots off the pace after matching 69s.

McIlroy, aiming to become the fourth man to retain the Masters title and first since Tiger Woods in 2001-02, reached the turn at two under on the day but mounted his charge starting with a birdie at the par-five 13th where he had to hit through a gap in the trees after an errant tee shot.

The Northern Irishman followed that with two more birdies, including at the par-five 15th where he rolled in a 29 footer to draw level with Burns.

DECHAMBEAU UNDONE BY TRIPLE-BOGEY

Burns, who has never finished better than a share of 29th at the year's first major, was playing six groups ahead of McIlroy and kickstarted his round with an eagle at the second. He used three birdies over a four-hole stretch on the inward nine to briefly grab the outright lead.

The 29-year-old Burns, who has represented the U.S. in the previous two Ryder Cups, credited his caddie Travis Perkins for helping him stay patient even when tempted by certain hole locations that he might otherwise have tried to attack.

"You know, a lot of these hole locations, they kind of try to tempt you to hit one close. You can make a bogey very quickly," said Burns. "Credit to Travis trying to pull the reins back at times. So I think overall we did a good job of that today."

Two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, one of 10 LIV Golf players in the 91-man starting field and who briefly led in the final round last year, ran into trouble at the par-four 11th where he needed three shots to get out of a greenside bunker and carded a triple-bogey en route to an opening 76.

OLAZABAL TURNS BACK THE CLOCK

Scheffler, a two-times Masters winner looking to hold three majors at the same time after winning the PGA Championship and British Open last year, went out in the penultimate group and was three under with 11 holes left in his round.

The four-times major winner eagled the par-five second after leaving his approach 18 feet from the cup and followed that with a birdie from three feet at the third.

Englishman Justin Rose, who lost in a playoff to McIlroy last year for his third Masters runner-up finish, also went out late and was three under par through eight holes.

Reed, who left LIV Golf in January and plans to return to the PGA Tour later this season, made a sizzling start with a pair of front-nine eagles, the latter via a 56-foot putt at the par-five eighth, to grab the early lead before two back-nine bogeys dropped him back.

Twice champion Jose Maria Olazabal, playing in his 37th Masters, rolled back the years as the Spaniard became the fourth player in tournament history aged 60 or older to shoot two-under or better over his first nine holes of a Masters before dropping back late for a two-over 74.