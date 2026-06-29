McLaren boss replies to Verstappen talk with banana peel quip

SPIELBERG, Austria, June 28 : McLaren boss Zak Brown indicated Max Verstappen was unlikely to join the Formula One champions unless one of his current drivers "slipped on a banana peel".

The American was asked by Sky Sports television before Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix start about a possible interest in the Red Bull driver, for 2027 or later, now that Mercedes have a rising star in championship leader Kimi Antonelli alongside George Russell.

Verstappen has raised uncertainty about his Formula One future, with Red Bull only fourth in the standings, while current race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase is heading for McLaren once his contract allows.

"I'd be very surprised if Lando (Norris) or Oscar (Piastri) went elsewhere because they're very happy," Brown said of his current lineup.

"You know, of course we've got contracts but contracts aside, we're very happy with them (the two drivers), they're very happy here.

"If for some strange reason, someone slipped on a banana peel getting out of the tub, then yeah, of course, Max is a four-time world champion."

The American did not offer any clarification.

Piastri finished fourth at the Red Bull Ring with world champion Norris seventh. Verstappen was second, his best result of the year so far.

McLaren are third overall, 44 points ahead of Red Bull but also as yet without a winning car.