McLaren give Norris the tools - and leave them in the car
Formula One F1 - Miami Grand Prix - Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, United States - May 2, 2025 McLaren's Lando Norris ahead of practice REUTERS/Marco Bello
Formula One F1 - Miami Grand Prix - Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, United States - May 2, 2025 McLaren's Lando Norris during practice REUTERS/Brian Snyder
03 May 2025 01:45AM
MIAMI :Formula One drivers are always asking teams to give them the tools for success but champions McLaren went a step too far when they left some in Lando Norris's car at the Miami Grand Prix on Friday.

"You've left so many tools in the cockpit. Everything is just falling apart," the Briton exclaimed over the team radio as he went out for the sole practice session before sprint qualifying.

Last year's race winner Norris pitted, tossing the offending items out of the cockpit, and stewards said they were investigating.

One of the items appeared to be a torch.

"Just a little mistake there, a little silly, a little embarrassing but all good," McLaren boss Zak Brown told Sky Sports television.

McLaren will be chasing their fifth win in six races on Sunday with Norris seeking to regain the overall lead from teammate Oscar Piastri.

Source: Reuters
