McLaren lodge appeal over Monaco GP penalties

June 16 : McLaren have formally lodged a notification of appeal with Formula One's governing body after stewards rescinded pitlane speeding penalties handed to Alpine's Pierre Gasly at the Monaco Grand Prix, affecting the drivers' and constructors' standings.

The U-turn, announced last week, meant Gasly returned to third place, dropping McLaren's Oscar Piastri from fourth to fifth. Red Bull have also indicated they will appeal and Mercedes have sought a right of review.

• McLaren said in a statement on Tuesday that while they fully respect the governing FIA’s judicial processes and role of the stewards, they believe the case raises important questions about sporting fairness, regulatory consistency and the integrity of competition.

• Team says the removal of Gasly's penalties creates a situation in which some competitors are disadvantaged by having acted in accordance with the rules and the stewards’ decisions.

• Outcome risks "creating sporting inequity and undermining confidence in the consistent application of the FIA Sporting Regulations", McLaren says.

• The reigning champions say appeal not directed at any competitor but reflects the team's belief that "the championship benefits from regulations that are applied consistently, transparently and fairly to all participants."

• Appeal aimed at protecting the integrity of the sport and maintaining confidence in regulatory framework.