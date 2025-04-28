Logo
McTominay shines as Napoli take sole lead in Serie A after Torino win
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Torino - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - April 27, 2025 Napoli's Giovanni Simeone in action with Torino's Sebastian Walukiewicz REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Torino - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - April 27, 2025 Napoli's Leonardo Spinazzola applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Torino - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - April 27, 2025 Torino's Vanja Milinkovic-Savic consoles Napoli's Alessandro Buongiorno after he sustained an injury REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Torino - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - April 27, 2025 Napoli's Romelu Lukaku reacts REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Torino - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - April 27, 2025 Napoli's Alessandro Buongiorno in action with Torino's Che Adams REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
28 Apr 2025 05:04AM (Updated: 28 Apr 2025 05:56AM)
NAPLES, Italy :Two first-half goals from Scott McTominay helped Napoli to a 2-0 home win against Torino in Serie A on Sunday as the hosts reclaimed the sole lead in the standings with four games left to play.

Napoli top Serie A with 74 points, three points clear of defending champions Inter Milan, who were handed a 1-0 home defeat by AS Roma earlier on Sunday.

The win also secured Napoli a top-four finish, meaning they will make a return to the Champions League following a one-season absence.

The 2023 champions had moved level with Inter at the Serie A summit in the previous round when they earned a 1-0 win at bottom side Monza and Simone Inzaghi's men suffered a last-gasp loss at Bologna the following day.

Napoli raced to a seventh-minute lead through McTominay, who bundled the ball in from close range. Frank Anguissa squared it to the in-form Scotland midfielder, who found the net with a composed first touch.

The 28-year-old doubled the advantage just before halftime, striking from around the penalty spot from a neat lofted cross by Matteo Politano, making it his fifth goal in the last three appearances.

McTominay, who joined Napoli in August from Manchester United, has now scored 11 goals in his debut Serie A season.

Napoli, however, slowed down significantly ever since taking the lead and their only two attempts on goal were the ones converted by the Scot.

Torino, who sit 10th on 43 points, ended the game with no shots on target.

Napoli lost midfielder Anguissa and defender Alessandro Buongiorno to injuries around the hour mark. They were replaced by Philip Billing and Rafa Marin.

Billing, on loan at Napoli from Premier League side Bournemouth, hit the bar with a header shortly after coming on.

Napoli travel to relegation-threatened Lecce on Saturday before facing Genoa, Parma and Cagliari - all in the bottom half of the table - in their final rounds.

Source: Reuters
